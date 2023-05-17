Other Atlantic provinces look to change licensing rules for foreign-trained nurses

As Nova Scotia sees a surge in applications from internationally-educated nurses after relaxing licensing rules, other Atlantic provinces are signaling they’re exploring making similar changes.

Jennifer Whitehead, communications advisor with the Nurses Association of New Brunswick (NANB) said as recent as last week, the NANB board of directors approved rule changes that will expedite the registration for Internationally Educated Nurses.

“We are currently working with government and other stakeholders to move forward with implementation and will have more information to share in regards to this registration pathway as early as next week,” said Whitehead.

Melissa Panton, the CEO and registrar of the College of Registered Nurses and Midwives of PEI, said the organization recognizes the regulatory changes that are occurring in many jurisdictions across Canada and is working with the Department of Health and Wellness to respond in a safe and timely manner.

“In partnership with the DHW, the College is exploring a new model of registration for Internationally Educated Nurses (IENs), one that balances the need for process efficiency with the importance of ensuring public safeguards are in place,” said Panton.

James Sheppard, the Manager of Public Affairs with the College of Registered Nurses of Newfoundland & Labrador said that organization has been working for over a year analyzing every aspect related to the licensing and registration of national and international nurses.

“Working in conjunction with our provincial government and regulatory stakeholders, substantial reforms have been identified, the details of which will be announced in the days to come,” said Sheppard.

The Nova Scotia College of Nursing has received more than 10,000 applications from nurses in seven countries where the scope of practice is similar after the regulatory body fast-tracked licensing process for nurses from those countries.

For the latest Nova Scotia news, visit our dedicated provincial page.