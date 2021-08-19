Other people without homes in Halifax fear city is coming for them next

The day after police and municipal workers forced some people living on public property to leave, others who are doing the same wonder if they're next.

Ask Allan DeYoung how he's feeling and it's a tough one to answer.

"Light-headed, airy, empty, no purpose. Just you don't know whether to ... I dunno, I dunno," said DeYoung, who lives in a temporary shelter.

He's on edge, ever since the city warned him: leave his temporary shelter on city property or face a fine.

When others didn't on Wednesday, police and city workers moved in forcing them out and handing out tickets.

"They could walk around the corner right now and say get your stuff out," DeYoung said. "Well just set it there guys. I'll just sit there and watch. I'm not helping them. why should I?"

Where four shelters on city property still stand, Halifax Mutual Aid volunteers are standing by.

If police show up, they say so will more support.

The two sides clashed yesterday as two shelters were removed. There was violence, arrests, and pepper spray.

"The least the city can do is nothing and they don't even have the decency to do that," said Sakura Saunders of Halifax Mutual Aid.

It's still unclear if or when the city may move in, but what is clear to housing support worker Rylee Booroff is she and other agencies were caught off guard.

"Did anybody know this was going down?" Booroff asked. "The general consensus was nobody knew this was happening."

Ever since the evictions on Wednesday morning, she and others have been scrambling to try to help those evicted.

The city has said outreach workers are offering support--- including a range of housing options.

"People have had to resort to living outside because there are no safe alternatives," Booroff said. "There is no affordable housing, there is no space in shelter, there is no boarding houses available. There are no hotels available."

DeYoung says he won't go to a hotel or shelter if he's forced to leave.

"I dunno, I have no idea," DeYoung said. "I'll figure that out when the time comes."