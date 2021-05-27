Other possible victims asked to come forward after curling coach charged with sex offences: New Westminster police

Police in New Westminster revealed Thursday that the man charged with several sex offences against a youth is a volunteer curling coach.

Investigators first announced the charges against 40-year-old Marcio Leite Cerquinho in a news release Wednesday evening.

Leite Cerquinho, who police say lives in New Westminster, faces charges of sexual interference, invitation to sexual touching and sexual exploitation.

Police say all the alleged offences occurred on Friday, May 14, but declined to specify where.

Sgt. Sanjay Kumar, spokesperson for the New Westminster Police Department, said that the allegations first surfaced after the victim and victim’s mother came forward.

During a news conference on Thursday, Kumar said Leite Cerquinho had built trust with youth and their parents through his role as a volunteer curling coach.

“It’s believed that during this time that he had made bonds and relationships with these families that allowed him to have unsupervised access to these youths,” Kumar said.

He added that it’s possible there could be other victims.

“If parents or guardians believe youth in their care have been unsupervised in the presence of Mr. Leite Cerquinho, and may be victims of sex related offenses, they’re asked to call the Major Crime Unit,” Kumar said in a news release.

Police said they arrested Leite Cerquinho on May 17 and he was later released on bail.

CTV News has confirmed his conditions of release include a no-contact order with two individuals whose names are protected by a court-ordered publication ban.

The conditions also include a no-contact order with any child under 16 unless in the immediate presence of a responsible adult approved in writing by Leite Cerquinho’s bail supervisor.

Kumar said Leite Cerquinho was not previously known to police and as far as investigators were aware, did not have any criminal history.

He declined to answer questions about where the alleged crimes had taken place, or where the suspect volunteered.

None of the charges have been proven in court.

Leite Cerquinho’s next appearance in New Westminster Provincial Court is scheduled for June 7.