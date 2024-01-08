Ottawa 67's make moves ahead of OHL trade deadline

The Ottawa 67's have been making moves ahead of Wednesday's Ontario Hockey League (OHL) trade deadline.

The club announced five trades since Saturday, acquiring forwards Braeden Kressler and Jacob Maillet, defenceman Samuel Mayer, goalie Ian Michelone and a handful of draft picks.

In exchange, the 67's sent off some of its own draft picks and forward Kaleb Lawrence.

Kressler, 21, a Toronto Maple Leafs prospect, was acquired from the Flint Firebirds along with a third-round pick and a tenth-round pick in the 2024 draft. Ottawa gave Flint two 2024 third round picks, a 2025 ninth round pick, a 2026 second round pick and a 2027 third round pick.

Kressler has spent the last four seasons with the Firebirds and has 15 goals and 22 assists in 33 games this season.

Mayer, a native of L'Orignal, Ont., was acquired from the Peterborough Petes in exchange for a 2024 second round pick, and two 2027 picks.

The 20-year-old defenceman has been with the Petes for the last three seasons, helping lead the team to the championship in 2023. He has scored 23 goals and 17 assists in 37 games this season and leads the OHL with 183 shots on goal.

Lawrence, an L.A. Kings draft pick, has been traded to the London Knights in exchange for a 2026 eighth round pick. Ottawa acquired the 20-year-old from the Owen Sound Attack on Oct. 3, 2023. He scored 10 goals and 8 assists in 30 games this season.

On Monday afternoon, the team announced it had acquired Michelone from the Windsor Spitfires in exchange for a 2026 12th round pick.

The 19-year-old Michelone, a Kanata native, has posted a 4-4-0-0 record through ten games, with an .871 save percentage with Windsor so far this season.

In a corresponding move, goalie Max Donoso has been claimed by Windsor, in accordance with the OHL waiver process.

Immediately following the Michelone announcement, the 67's said the club had made another deal with the Spitfires, acquiring Maillet in exchange for a 2024, 2025, and two 2027 picks.

Maillet, 20, has played 224 OHL games, split between the Spitfires, and Guelph Storm. He's played 37 games with Windsor this season, scoring 12 goals and 20 assists.

The Ottawa 67's are third in the OHL's East Division with a record of 18-15-3, four points behind the Brantford Bulldogs.