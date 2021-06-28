Ottawa 67's to host Kingston in home opener Oct. 10 as OHL hockey returns

The Ottawa 67's have announced the date of their 2021-22 season home opener as OHL hockey returns to the capital following the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Ontario Hockey League announced in May plans for a regular season starting Oct. 7, with playoffs scheduled for April 7, 2022.

In a release, the Ottawa 67's said the Kingston Frontenacs would face off against the home team at the Arena at TD Place at 2 p.m. Oct. 10.

"The 2 p.m. Sunday matinee will be the first 67’s action on home ice since the 2019-2020 playoffs when the COVID-19 pandemic forced the cancellation of the remainder of the post-season and the entire 2020-2021 campaign," the team said.

The 67's will visit the Kingston Frontenacs on Oct. 8, with puck drop at 7 p.m. The 67's will also face off against the Mississauga Steelheads in their home opener on Oct. 22.

The full 67's schedule and the league-wide OHL schedule are set to be released on Tuesday.