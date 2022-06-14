Ottawa 67's to meet Erie Otters in home opener this fall

The Ottawa 67’s have announced a home opener more than two years in the making.

The Barber Poles will play the Erie Otters at TD Place on Sunday, Oct. 2 at 2 p.m. to open the 2022-23 season at home. It will be the first match for the two teams since Jan. 5, 2020, a game the 67's won 5-0.

The 67’s season will begin on the road against the Oshawa Generals on Sept. 30 at 7:35 p.m.

The full OHL season schedule will be released Wednesday.