Ottawa Public Health says 127 more people in Ottawa have tested positive for COVID-19, another triple-digit case count for the city.

One new death related to COVID-19 was also reported in Ottawa today.

In the past week, the city has added more than 1,000 new COVID-19 cases to its pandemic total. There have been only two days in January to date where OPH has reported fewer than 100 new cases of COVID-19.

This comes as Ontario reports more than 3,300 new cases provincewide and 29 new deaths, pushing the provincewide death toll from the pandemic to more than 5,000. The province reported 159 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa.

Figures from OPH have differed from the province's, sometimes significantly, in recent days, which OPH says is due to differences in when data is pulled for each respective daily update. On Saturday, OPH said its team adjusted its data pulling time locally to help cut down on the discrepancies with the provincial reports.

According to Ottawa Public Health's COVID-19 dashboard, there have been 11,505 total lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the city since the pandemic began last March. OPH says 398 residents of Ottawa have died of COVID-19.

The number of active cases in the city continues its record-breaking rise, but the increase slowed significantly on Monday, driven by a large number of resolved cases. The testing positivity rate has also decreased slightly.

However, the city's rate of new cases per capita is still going up.

OTTAWA'S COVID-19 KEY STATISTICS

A province-wide lockdown went into effect on Dec. 26, 2020. Ottawa Public Health moved Ottawa into its red zone last week.

Ottawa Public Health data:

COVID-19 cases per 100,000 (previous seven days): 95.8 cases Positivity rate in Ottawa: 4.6 per cent (Jan. 4 - Jan. 10) Reproduction number: 1.12 (seven day average)

ACTIVE CASES OF COVID-19 IN OTTAWA

The number of people with active infections of COVID-19 has increased by five to 1,207, as it continues its trend of reaching record-breaking heights.

However, this is much lower rate of increase compared to the weekend, when more than 200 new active infections were recorded.

OPH says 121 more people have had their cases of COVID-19 resolve, bringing the city's number of resolved cases to 9,900.

The number of active cases is the number of total laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 minus the numbers of resolved cases and deaths. A case is considered resolved 14 days after known symptom onset or positive test result.

HOSPITALIZATIONS IN OTTAWA

The number of people in Ottawa hospitals with COVID-19 has increased to 29 from 26 on Sunday and there are now 10 people in the ICU, up from nine.

Of the people in hospital, one person is between 10 and 19 (this person is in the ICU), two are in their 20s, four are in their 50s (one is in the ICU), seven are in their 60s (three are in the ICU), 10 are in their 70s (five are in the ICU), four are in their 80s, and one is 90 or older.

CASES OF COVID-19 BY AGE CATEGORY

Here is a breakdown of all known COVID-19 cases in Ottawa by age category:

0-9 years old: 11 new cases (798 total cases)

10-19 years-old: 15 new cases (1,411 total cases)

20-29 years-old: 31 new cases (2,421 total cases)

30-39 years-old: 12 new cases (1,577 total cases)

40-49 years-old: 18 new cases (1,504 total cases)

50-59 years-old: 22 new cases (1,362 total cases)

60-69-years-old: 7 new cases (867 total cases)

70-79 years-old: 4 new cases (547 total cases)

80-89 years-old: 6 new cases (606 total cases)

90+ years old: 1 new case (409 total cases)

The ages of three people with COVID-19 remain unknown.

VACCINES

Ontario administered 8,859 doses of COVID-19 vaccine on Sunday and had given out 122,105 doses across the province as of 8 p.m. Sunday. The province says 5,884 people have so far received both doses of the vaccine.

Health Canada says the province had received 196,125 total doses of both Pfizer and Moderna vaccines as of Jan. 7

The Ottawa Hospital said Friday a total of 11,000 doses had been administered locally, but they announced a pause in vaccination appointments over the weekend due to a dwindling supply.

"After Saturday, the clinic is expected to be paused and resume operations towards the end of next week. The remaining vaccine doses available will be provided to (long-term care) residents as a priority, and individuals requiring second doses to ensure they receive their vaccine within the 21 to 28 days period, as per Pfizer requirements," a statement from the Ottawa Hospital said.

TESTING

Ontario health officials say 46,403 COVID-19 tests were completed on Sunday across the province and 28,774 tests remain under investigation.

The Ottawa COVID-19 Testing Taskforce will have an update on local testing figures this afternoon.

CASES OF COVID-19 AROUND THE REGION

Eastern Ontario Health Unit: 69 new cases

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health: 5 new cases

Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington Public Health: 5 new cases

Leeds, Grenville & Lanark District Health Unit: 4 new cases

Renfrew County and District Health Unit: 7 new cases

INSTITUTIONAL OUTBREAKS

Ottawa Public Health is reporting COVID-19 outbreaks at 32 institutions in Ottawa, including long-term care homes, retirement homes, daycares, hospitals and schools.

An outbreak at Guardian Angels School has ended. New outbreaks have been declared at an Andrew Fleck Children's Services location and at Hillel Lodge long-term care home.

Two new community outbreaks were reported on Monday. There are eight active community outbreaks.

Two involve retail workplaces, one is in a multi-unit dwelling, one is linked to a private event at a social setting, one is linked to sports and recreation, one is at a distribution workplace, one is at a health workplace, and one is at a services workplace.

The schools and childcare spaces currently experiencing outbreaks are:

Andrew Fleck Children's Services (NEW)

The long-term care homes, retirement homes, hospitals, and other spaces currently experiencing outbreaks are:

Alta Vista Manor Besserer Place Carleton Lodge Carlingview Manor Centre D'Accueil Champlain Chartwell Duke of Devonshire Retirement Home Colonel By Retirement Home Extendicare Laurier Manor Extendicare Medex Extendicare New Orchard Lodge Extendicare Starwood Extendicare West End Villa Forest Hill Garry J. Armstrong long-term care home Grace Manor Long-term Care Home Granite Ridge long-term care home Group Home - 27915 Group Home - 28608 Hillel Lodge (NEW) Manoir Marochel Maplewood Retirement Community Portobello Retirement Residence Redwoods Retirement Residence Riverpath Retirement Community Royal Ottawa Place Shelter – 27549 Shelter - 28365 Sisters of Charity Couvent Mont Saint-Joseph Sisters of Charity Maison Mère Supported Independent Living - 28110 Valley Stream Retirement Residence

A single laboratory-confirmed case of COVID-19 in a resident or staff member of a long-term care home, retirement home or shelter triggers an outbreak response, according to Ottawa Public Health. In childcare settings, a single confirmed, symptomatic case in a staff member, home daycare provider, or child triggers an outbreak.

Under provincial guidelines, a COVID-19 outbreak in a school is defined as two or more lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in students and/or staff in a school with an epidemiological link, within a 14-day period, where at least one case could have reasonably acquired their infection in the school (including transportation and before or after school care).