Ottawa airport braces for March Break travel rush

Travellers at the Ottawa airport are being advised to pack their patience this March Break.

About 12,000 people are expected to pass through the airport on Friday, officials said. That's about 3,000 fewer than pre-pandemic levels, but still an uptick from the previous few years.

Many passengers at the airport on Friday said the March break vacations they are embarking on are years in the making, with pandemic restrictions scuttling plans the past few years.

"I'm surprised it wasn't more packed. There was not as many people here as I thought. We got here early, we're so excited, and everything's good so far," said Sheila Rogers, who is going to the Dominican Republic with family members.

"There are 20 of us: 10 grandchildren, four kids and their spouses. It's a big group and we can't wait. We've been waiting for four years for this," she said.

Flights at the airport were largely on time on Friday, with only a couple of delays and cancellations of flights to Toronto, with wintry weather expected there.

"Pack your patience, because it is a little bit busier than normal," Krista Kealey, the airport's vice-president of communications, told Newstalk 580 CFRA. "There may be some lineups, and there may be some people travelling for the first time in a long time who may not be as familiar with the process as you might be."

Kealey said the past few weeks have been busier than normal, with Ontario and Quebec reading weeks followed by Quebec March Break last week.

Kealey advised people to check the status of their flights online, make sure they have proper identification, know what they can pack in their carry-on.

People jetting off to sun destinations who don't want to take boots or coats with them can check them in the airport's lost and found at arrivals.

Travellers heading to the U.S. can download the Mobile Passport Control (MPC) app to submit your passport and customs declaration from your phone.

Passengers answer a series of customs-related questions, snap a selfie, scan your QR code with a customs agent and be off, no paper forms or kiosks required.

Travellers returning to Canada can use the ArriveCan app to save filling out a paper declaration.

"The processes are getting automated in a lot of cases," Kealey said. "It really is intended to make the process smoother, take some of the stress and those lineups away."

- with files from Leah Larocque, CTV News Ottawa