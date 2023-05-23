Ottawa airport excluded from expanded trusted-traveller program

The Ottawa International Airport is not included in Canada's expansion of a trusted-traveller program coming to six other cities next month.

Transport Minister Omar Alghabra said Tuesday the updated program will speed up NEXUS and trusted-traveller lines by eliminating the time-consuming elements of getting processed at security.

“This includes being able to keep laptops, large electronics and compliant liquids and gels in their carry-on,” he said.

The program is launching next month at the Toronto, Vancouver, Calgary, Edmonton, Montreal and Winnipeg airports. However, Ottawa's airport did not make the cut.

"We are extremely disappointed at having been left off the list and are trying to get information concerning the criteria for inclusion," Krista Kealey, the airport's vice-president of communications of public affairs, said in an email.

"It doesn’t make sense for Canada’s Capital Airport to have a lesser customer experience for travellers who are considered trusted as Nexus members. All Tier 1 airports should have the same level of service to reduce confusion among passengers."

CTV News has reached out to Alghabra's office and the Canadian Air Transport Security Authority (CATSA) for details on why Ottawa is excluded from the program revamp.

Eligible travellers—including NEXUS members, military personnel and aviation workers—will also be able to keep their shoes and belt on while going through security.

The revamp will also allow children who are 17 years old and younger, along with adults 75 and older, to accompany verified travellers through security as long as they are on the same reservation.

The announcement comes after months of travel chaos last summer, when a surge in post-pandemic travel demand gummed up terminals and overwhelmed airlines.

- with files from CTV News Toronto and the Canadian Press