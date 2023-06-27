Ottawa airport to test feasibility of dedicated traveller lines

The Ottawa International Airport will soon have dedicated Verified Traveller screening lines as part of what the federal government is calling a pilot project.

Transport Minister Omar Alghabra announced Tuesday that the Ottawa and Halifax airports would be launching a pilot project to test the feasibility of having dedicated lines open on a daily basis at these airports by Aug. 23. The lines would be open during peak periods. Front-of-the-line service would be offered to verified travellers during off-peak times.

"As we enter the busy summer travel season, we are working hard to ensure a smooth security screening process for travellers," Alghabra said. "This new Verified Traveller program will help ease congestion over time and builds on our $1.8 billion investment for CATSA in Budget 2023 to create a safe and smooth passenger experience for all Canadian travellers."

Ottawa was passed over for an expansion of the trusted-traveller program that was announced in May in six other Canadian cities. The new lines provide eligible travellers with select benefits at security screening checkpoints, such as keeping laptops, large electronics and compliant liquids and gels in their carry-on, and keeping shoes, belts and light jackets on.

Airport spokesperson Krista Kealey says the airport authority is delighted with the news.

"YOW is at 80 per cent capacity of its pre-pandemic passenger volumes; with airlines like Porter growing at YOW, our new non-stop service to Paris with Air France, and Air Canada, WestJet and Flair airlines introducing new routes and restoring previous air service, it’s vital that Canada’s Capital offers the same time saving screening process available to qualified passengers at other Canadian Tier 1 airports," a statement said. "We look forward to working with the Canadian Air Transport Security Authority to introduce the program in the coming months."

Mayor Mark Sutcliffe praised the move on social media Tuesday.

"I'm pleased to see the Federal Government responding to Ottawa's request," he said in a tweet. "Starting this August, travellers will experience a more efficient travel journey through our airport during peak hours. This is an important first step to ease congestion and streamline screening."

Verified travellers include:

Members of NEXUS and Global Entry;

Active members of the Canadian Armed Forces and US military, including reservists, with valid ID;

Canadian aircrew (in uniform) and airport workers with Restricted Area Identification Cards;

International aircrew (in uniform) with valid airline ID; and

Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) officers, Canadian police officers and constables with a badge and proper photo identification issued by their respective organizations.

Children 17 and younger and adults 75 and older are also allowed to accompany verified travellers through security, provided that are on the same reservation.