Ottawa Airport warns travellers to expect delays over the holiday season

The Ottawa International Airport is warning travellers may face delays at "various parts of the travel process" at the airport over the holiday season, as COVID-19 guidelines impact staffing levels.

Thousands of travellers are expected to travel through the Ottawa airport on domestic and international flights over the holiday season.

Ottawa Public Health says new guidelines from the Ontario government state if you have one symptom of COVID-19, you and everyone in your household must self-isolate for 10 days.

"Recent public health guidelines associated with the Omicron variant are impacting staffing levels across the airport campus," said the Ottawa International Airport in a statement on Thursday.

"This issue could affect various points in the travel process, including check-in, security screening, baggage loading, aircraft marshalling, fuelling, de-icing and incoming baggage delivery, among others. Please understand that everyone is doing their best during these challenging circumstances to make the travel process as smooth and enjoyable as possible."

If you are travelling, the airport recommends arriving early and having all necessary documentation available and ready for inspection.

All passengers and employees must wear a mask in the airport, and are encouraged to practice physical distancing.

Travellers aged 12 and older must provide proof of vaccination to board a domestic or international flight.

For more information on travelling during COVID-19, visit www.yow.ca/recovery.

The federal government is advising Canadians to avoid non-essential travel abroad regardless of their vaccination status.