Ottawa allows Nova Scotia to welcome 40 per cent more economic immigrants in 2022
The federal government is allowing Nova Scotia to increase the number of economic immigrants to the province this year by more than 40 per cent compared with last year.
Ottawa's new allocations to the province were recently confirmed in a letter to provincial Labour, Skills and Immigration Minister Jill Balser.
Nova Scotia can welcome a total of 5,430 applicants to two economic immigration programs this year, up from 3,857 in 2021.
The new targets will open 400 more spaces in the Provincial Nominee Program and 1,173 more spaces in the Atlantic Immigration Program. Ottawa has also committed to expand its immigration targets for the province over the next three years.
Both programs are available to people who fill employers' labour needs and want a pathway to permanent residency.
Nova Scotia welcomed 9,025 new permanent residents in 2021, a record number that surpassed the previous high by 19 per cent.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 16, 2022.
-
Two people seriously injured in Etobicoke shootingTwo people have been seriously injured in a shooting in Etobicoke, Toronto police say.
-
Cyclist in hospital after being struck Friday nightA cyclist was in hospital Friday after being struck by a vehicle Friday night.
-
As living costs surge, tenants dread B.C.'s next inflation-matched rent increaseWith annual rent increases tied to inflation in British Columbia, tenant advocates are worried the next hike could force some already-struggling families from their homes.
-
Edmonton to meet four-year affordable housing goals, council to discuss further targetsWhile Edmonton will meet its four-year subsidized housing unit targets by the end of the year, city council will discuss how the city should approach its next goals.
-
Kitsilano resident group rejects proposed social housing building, calls for better modelA vocal group in Kitsilano is once again rejecting plans for a social housing building in the neighbourhood.
-
Halifax’s new drive-in movie theatre prepares for first screeningThe largest drive-in movie theatre east of Montreal is one day away from opening.
-
Retired Mountie pushing for criminal charges in the death of Arlene WesterveltIt’s been six years since the mysterious drowning death of Arlene Westvervelt, and now a retired RCMP member is spearheading her family’s fight for justice.
-
New exhibit celebrates Prince Edward Island's Mi'kmaq, Acadian historyA new exhibit at the Acadian Museum in Miscouche, P.E.I., provides a look back into the province's Mi'kmaq and Acadian history.
-
Stranger sexually assaulted woman walking in Kelowna, RCMP sayMounties in Kelowna are warning the public after a woman was sexually assaulted by a stranger in the city earlier this week.