Ottawa announces $100M loan for affordable apartment tower in downtown Victoria

The federal government is providing a local developer with a $100-million loan to build a new affordable rental building in downtown Victoria.

The loan will go towards the development of the Hudson Place 2 apartment tower at 1700 Blanshard St.

The building will include 245 units, ranging from studio apartments to two-bedroom-plus-den units.

Roughly 93 per cent of the units will be "affordable," according to Ahmed Hussen, Canada's Minister of Families, Children and Social Development.

That number works out to approximately 227 affordable units, including 49 units which will be "deeply affordable."

Construction of Hudson Place 2, by development company Townline Homes, is underway and the building is expected to open in the summer of 2022.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.