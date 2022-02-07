Ottawa announces $10M in funding for upgrades at Edmonton International Airport

Edmonton International Airport will receive $10.4 million in new federal funding for upgrades to COVID-19 procedures, an overhaul of the check-in process and improved technology.

The funding was announced Monday morning and is part of Transport Canada’s Airport Critical Infrastructure Program.

“These critical investments will allow the Edmonton International Airport to invest in the infrastructure and equipment needed to help re-invigorate the aviation industry and allow Canadians to feel safe and secure when they travel,” said Minister of Transport Omar Alghabra.

The money is slated to be devoted to three projects:

New hardware, software, network and data facilities, to increase security and better protect the airport from potential cybersecurity and system attacks

Projects to enable COVID-19 testing and screening at the airport

The replacement of critical infrastructure to enhance the efficiency and security of airport check-in and boarding

EIA’s president and CEO, Tom Ruth, said changes around check-in procedures will be made across Canada “in the coming years” to harmonize the process across airports.

“We have realized there’s no good reason why we can’t work together with other airports so that check-in procedures become similar and consistent at participating airports.”

In July, the Airport Critical Infrastructure Program provided $18.5 million to EIA for upgrades to runways and airport lighting.