Ottawa approves federal assistance to Sask. as COVID-19 ICU demands increase
The federal minister of public safety says Ottawa has approved Saskatchewan’s request for federal assistance as demands on the health-care system grow.
According to a tweet from Minister of Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness Bill Blair, the Canadian Armed Forces will provide support to communities.
As Saskatchewan faces a surge of COVID-19 cases, we have approved a request for federal assistance to support the people of SK. The @CanadianForces will provide communities the support they need to fight the pandemic.— Bill Blair (@BillBlair) October 23, 2021
Blair said the federal government is also in talks with the province to provide assistance through the Red Cross. He added he will have more to say on the situation in Saskatchewan soon.
The province reached out to Ottawa for additional assistance Monday morning, the same day it struck a deal with Ontario to transfer COVID-19 ICU patients.
