Ottawa-area friends score $5 million lottery jackpot after winning numbers came in a dream

Two friends from Ottawa-Gatineau have won $5 million after playing Lotto 6/49 numbers that came to one of them in a dream more than 20 years ago.

Retired friends Germain Ouellette of Vanier and Marc Lafleur of Gatineau have been playing the lottery together for 20 years.

"Back in the 90s, I had a dream that these numbers were the winning numbers, and I woke up and wrote them down,” Lafleur told OLG, according to a news release.

“I was watching the news and I saw my winning numbers on the screen. I recognized them because I had them memorized. I instantly stood up in shock and thought, 'I hope Germain bought this ticket!’”

Ouellette said he found out around the same time.

"I checked my email and saw one from OLG that said I won a big prize. My jaw dropped," Germain said. "I texted Marc and told him we won $5 million."

The Lotto 6/49 classic jackpot wasn't all they won. They also won more than $933 on another one of their Lotto 6/49 selections, bringing the total to $5,000,933.40.

Germain said he plans to travel to Europe and invest. Marc plans to buy a new car, invest and take a trip to Paris.

“I’m so glad I was persistent playing the same numbers. My dream literally came true three decades later,” Lafleur said.

Added Ouellette: “I am speechless. It's crazy that this happened."