Ottawa-area museums to require proof of vaccination starting Dec. 1

Museums in the national capital region will be requiring proof of vaccination starting next month.

Ingenium, which oversees the Canada Science and Technology Museum, the Canada Agriculture and Food Museum, and the Canada Aviation and Space Museum, said in a news release Monday that any visitors 12 years of age or older will need to provide proof of COVID-19 vaccination to gain access starting Dec. 1.

Other museums in the region, including the Canadian Museum of History in Gatineau, Que., the Canadian War Museum, the Canadian Museum of Nature, and the National Gallery of Canada will also require proof of vaccination as of Dec. 1.

The museums say that in order to be considered fully vaccinated, visitors must have completed a full series of one of the COVID-19 vaccines approved by Health Canada, at least 14 days before visiting.

"They may present either a paper or digital copy of their vaccination receipt, or proof via an approved provincial app, along with government-issued ID that includes name and date of birth," a news release said.

Proof of vaccination was not required at museums under provincial guidelines, though it was necessary to access eating areas. The War Museum also required show proof of vaccination to attend events on site.