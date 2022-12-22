Ottawa-area schools closed Friday due to winter storm

All Ottawa English public and Catholic schools will be closed on Friday due to the major winter storm expected to bring a messy mix of precipitation to the region.

The Ottawa Catholic School Board and Ottawa-Carleton District School Board both announced Thursday afternoon that all schools, virtual classes, programs and offices will be closed on Friday.

"Students and staff should remain home. Transportation will be cancelled as well," the OCSB said in a statement.

Both boards said the decision was made based on recommendations form the city's emergency and protective services department.

The OCDSB says the closure includes its extended day program, infant toddler and preschool programs, and their child and family centres.

The Upper Canada District School Board is also closing all schools and cancelling student transportation on Friday due to the storm.

Le Conseil des écoles catholiques du Centre-Est, Ottawa's French Catholic School Board, has cancelled all schools on Friday. The exceptions are the Académie d’apprentissage virtuel (AAV) et the Centre d’enseignement personnalisé virtuel (CEPV), which will continue as virtual learning.

The CEPEO, Ottawa's French public board, is also closing all schools on Friday.

Some other school boards, such as the Limestone District School Board and the Renfrew County District School Board, were already scheduled to begin their holiday breaks on Friday.