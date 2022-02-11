Ottawa asks court for injunction to stop noise, idling at protest

The City of Ottawa today asked the Ontario Superior Court of Justice for an injunction against people continuing to violate city bylaws during the ongoing protest in the city by antigovernment demonstrators.

City solicitor David White says it is hoped the injunction will rein in the “widespread disregard” for the law by people participating in what police say is an illegal demonstration.

In particular the city is looking for an injunction against noise, idling, fireworks, open air fires, encroachments on highways and illegal use of parks and city facilities.

