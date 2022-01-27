Ottawa asks for feedback to develop a more vibrant nightlife

As the city of Ottawa looks to shake off the image as the 'town that fun forgot', residents are being asked for feedback on the city's nightlife and ideas to make the capital a more vibrant nightlife destination when COVID-19 restrictions are relaxed.

As part of the city's Nightlife Economy Strategy, people are being asked to participate in a survey to help shape the future of Ottawa's nightlife economy.

"For the purpose of this survey, the evening entertainment economy is defined as the broad range of experiences enjoyed through recreation, live entertainment and cultural activities that take place between 6 p.m. and 6 a.m., particularly in the food, music, arts, entertainment, sports, and recreation, encompassing Ottawa residents and visitors alike," says the survey on the city of Ottawa's website.

The survey asks respondents how often they participated in activities between 6 p.m. and 6 a.m. before the start of the pandemic, and how often they plan to enjoy Ottawa's nightlife once the COVID-19 restrictions are lifted.

Nightlife activities in the survey include:

Restaurants, bars and other food/beverage services

The Arts

Entertainment, including nightclubs, festivals and events

Sports and recreation

Participants are also asked where they participate in their nighttime activities; whether in Ottawa, Gatineau, Montreal, Toronto or other cities.

Other questions include how satisfied are you with nightlife features and factors, including access by public transit, costs, security and access to activities in your neighbourhood.

The final question of the survey is, "What do you think is missing in Ottawa's nightlife?"

In October, the city issued a request for proposals for a company to develop Ottawa's new "Nightlife Economy Strategy", focusing on short-term and long-term strategies for the 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. economy in Ottawa. The goal of the strategy is to stimulate economic growth in Ottawa's nightlife for the next three to five years and five to 10 years.

Other cities that have developed a nightlife economic strategy include Amsterdam, Berlin, New York City, Washington, D.C., and Toronto.

The survey is available to the public until Friday, Feb. 18.

