Ottawa athlete skis every groomed trail in Gatineau Park in less than 24 hours

When it comes to outdoor escapes, Gatineau Park is a favourite for local adventurers.

Just ask Steve Paradine.

“It’s an incredible playground,” he says. “Many people are world-class Olympians and explorers who choose to live in the Ottawa-Gatineau area.”

Paradine’s been coming to the park since he was a kid.

“I was probably about six years old,” he says.

And since that age, he’s been inexplicably driven.

“There was a ‘Miles for Millions’ which was a walk-a-thon in Ottawa. That was one of the biggest fundraisers. I think it was about 56 kilometres and I walked it when I was six years old,” says Paradine.

“I just have this mindset of wanting to push and go long.”

It’s a mindset that drove Paradine’s most recent adventure.

“You don’t know if you can do something until you try it.”

Paradine set out for a cross-country ski on the groomed trails of Gatineau Park.

All of them.

“That was basically my goal. To ski every single section of trail over whatever period of time it would take me,” says the 53-year-old.

Paradine would skate-ski the upper section of the trails, and ski in the classic style for the remainder, covering more than 200 kilometres.

It may seem a daunting challenge to most, but that’s the way Paradine likes it.

“It’s nice to have the combination of something that’s a little bit daunting, but also exciting. You want to have butterflies in your stomach for it because that means it means something to you,” he says.

Paradine began his ski adventure on a chilly -15 C February morning. He made brief pit stops to eat, drink, warm up and change his clothes.

He says his girlfriend, Patricia, was critical to the success of his journey. She met Paradine in a series of Gatineau Park parking lots with supplies and offer support.

Friends also greeted him along the way, filling his cup with coffee and encouragement.

Other close friends and fellow athletes skied long stretches beside Paradine, helping him push through the pain.

“When doing most of these things, there are going to be times when it sucks and when things aren’t going right,” Paradine says.

“Your leg is cramping up, your stomach feels really horrible, so you have to have some meaning that you want to keep going and complete it.”

And around 4 a.m., more than 200 kilometres after he began, Paradine completed his challenge.

“I covered 207 kilometres and this ski has 22 hours and 20 minutes,” he smiles.

Paradine still remembers the feeling of gliding down his final hill.

“I thought wow, I’ve done this. It took me a lot longer than I thought it would take but I finished it,” he says with a wide grin.

However, Paradine is not finished with long-distance, outdoor challenges. He’s now training for an ultramarathon in British Columbia.

“It’s a hundred miler going up Whistler Blackcomb with about nine and a half thousand metres of elevation gain. So, I have to start training for that and getting the legs strong enough to go that distance,” he said.

Paradine hopes his journeys will inspire others to discover one for themselves.

“It’s finding what appeals to you and gets you out there doing things.”