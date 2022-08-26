Ottawa auction house owner charged with fraud
The owner of an Ottawa-based auction house has been charged with fraud and possessing stolen property after allegedly stealing items from several customers.
The allegations span from early 2019 through February of this year, Ottawa police said in a news release.
Police began their investigation last month and executed a search warrant at Walker’s Fine Art and Estate Auctioneers on Auriga Drive Friday morning, seizing several items. Police say the owner stole items from at least five customers.
Jeffrey Walker, 47, is charged with seven counts of fraud (two over $5,000 and five under $5,000) and another seven counts of possessing stolen property. Walker is listed as the president of the auction house on its website.
The website says the auction house provide expertise in the appraisal and sale of Canadian and European paintings, carpets, silver, clocks, sculpture, fine furniture and decorative arts.
Investigators are asking anyone who has done business with Walker’s and is concerned with the whereabouts of their belongings on consignment to contact police.
