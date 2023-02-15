Ottawa banker wins $100,000 lottery prize

An east Ottawa man is $100,000 richer after winning an Instant Ultimate lottery prize.

Michel Gauthier, a 42-year-old banker from Orléans, told OLG he’s been playing the lottery for 13 years and this is his first big win.

“"I had a good feeling about this ticket," he said in an OLG news release.

Gauthier said his partner was checking his ticket for him when she screamed ‘Oh my God!’ and showed him.

The 42-year-old said his partner was checking his ticket for him when she screamed 'Oh my God!' and showed Michel the ticket. "She was so excited and emotional,” he said.

Gauthier said he plans to invest in a new home.

The winning ticket was purchased at Moe's Convenience on Cyrville Road in Gloucester.