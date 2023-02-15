Ottawa banker wins $100,000 lottery prize
Staff
CTVNewsOttawa.ca
An east Ottawa man is $100,000 richer after winning an Instant Ultimate lottery prize.
Michel Gauthier, a 42-year-old banker from Orléans, told OLG he’s been playing the lottery for 13 years and this is his first big win.
“"I had a good feeling about this ticket," he said in an OLG news release.
Gauthier said his partner was checking his ticket for him when she screamed ‘Oh my God!’ and showed him.
The 42-year-old said his partner was checking his ticket for him when she screamed 'Oh my God!' and showed Michel the ticket. "She was so excited and emotional,” he said.
Gauthier said he plans to invest in a new home.
The winning ticket was purchased at Moe's Convenience on Cyrville Road in Gloucester.
-
19-year-old from Edmonton charged with drug trafficking in northern AlbertaA 19-year-old Edmontonian was arrested by RCMP in Grande Prairie last week after officers say they spotted him running a red light.
-
New musical set to debut in East Vancouver tells story of Indigenous, Two-spirit drag artistCorey Payette's new musical Starwalker tells the story of an Indigenous, Two-spirit drag artist trying to break into East Vancouver's scene, and is set to premier at The Cultch from Feb. 16 to March 5.
-
Students and staff concerned with speeding at school near Brentwood Bay, B.C.Students and staff are concerned about drivers speeding through a school zone in the Tsartlip First Nation just north of Brentwood Bay, B.C., despite years of complaints.
-
'Everybody loves it': Pet therapy program returns to YEG Edmonton International AirportThe popular pet therapy program has returned to the YEG Edmonton International Airport.
-
Iconic Toronto restaurant clears the air following rumours of shutdownWhat was meant to be a love letter to Toronto – a see you later, not a teary-eyed goodbye– turned into an emotional upheaval from the city when an iconic restaurant posted an unintentionally cryptic message on Valentine’s Day.
-
Calgary police stop sedan travelling 123 km/h in 50 km/h zoneCalgary police are using an example of excessive speeding from the weekend to warn drivers to slow down on city streets.
-
Mental health in the spotlight at WRPS board meetingMental health concerns were discussed at Wednesday’s Waterloo Regional Police Service (WRPS) board meeting, where the police chief says they respond to a minimum of 3,000 mental health-specific calls annually.
-
'He's been driven out': CAO who helped guide newly elected council shockingly resignsAfter just over two years on the job, Central Elgin (CE) chief administrative officer (CAO) Paul Shipway has shockingly resigned.
-
Pilot program offering more respite opportunities launches in WindsorA new program is merging respite services with hospitality.