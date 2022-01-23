Ottawa begins clearing snowbanks off streets and sidewalks following record-breaking storm

Motorists are being advised to watch for temporary 'No Parking' signs on streets, as the next phase of the clean-up begins following last Monday's record-breaking snowstorm buried Ottawa.

The city of Ottawa says starting Sunday evening, crews will be working to remove the giant piles of snow to help maintain road width and access.

Ottawa received 48 cm of snow last Monday, a record for greatest snowfall on Jan. 17. Another 5 cm of snow fell on Wednesday. Giant snowbanks have narrowed many streets across the city.

"Snow removal is a planned event that requires us to physically remove snow from the side of the road and transport it to one of our snow storage facilities," said the city on its website.

Temporary 'No Parking' signs will be placed in snowbanks to notify motorists of planned snow clearing options on streets. Vehicles may be towed to an adjacent street if they are parked on a street.

"Snow removal operations will begin Sunday evening on our arterial and collector roads," said the city on its website.

"Residents will know it is taking place when they see temporary no parking signage in their community, and/or line-ups of large trucks with snow being blown into the boxes."

The snow is on its way out!

Starting this evening, #OttCity teams will be working on planned snow removal to maintain road width and access.

Please always respect the temporary no parking signs and keep a safe distance while work is being done.

More info: