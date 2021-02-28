The city of Ottawa takes the next step to vaccinate residents with the COVID-19 shot, the capital stays in the "orange-restrict" zone and debating last call on Ottawa's patios.

CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at five stories to watch in Ottawa this week:

The city of Ottawa and Ottawa Public Health will ramp up COVID-19 vaccination efforts this week, targeting residents over the age of 80 living in certain neighbourhoods.

Information will be released on Monday on the booking process, and vaccination clinics will be held in seven high-risk neighbourhoods starting on Friday, March 5.

The first clinics will be held in:

Ledbury

Heron Gate

Emerald Woods

Heatherington

Ridgemont

Riverview

Sawmill Creek

The city says when booking opens, only residents who were born in or before 1941, or who are adult recipients of chronic home care, and who live in the above communities will be able to book appointments.

CTV News Ottawa has also learned that new details will be released this week to begin vaccinating Ottawa Police Service members. Police officers will be moved into Phase 1 of the COVID-19 vaccine rollout as part of plans to vaccinate first responders.

OTTAWA REMAINS IN THE "ORANGE-RESTRICT" ZONE

Ottawa's top doctor expects the capital to remain in the "orange-restrict" zone for another week, despite concerns last week about rising COVID-19 rates.

During last Wednesday's council meeting, medical officer of health Dr. Vera Etches warned Ottawa was inching towards the "red-control" zone, and discussions could be held this coming week on new restrictions for Ottawa.

However, Dr. Etches told CTV News Ottawa on Saturday that COVID-19 indicators remained steady, and Ottawa will remain in the orange zone for at least another week.

"I have to credit the people of Ottawa have held it steady for another week," said Etches. "We stayed in orange this week. Usually the assessment is made on a Tuesday for the change happening on the following Friday. This Tuesday, we should be steady in orange for the week."

On Sunday, Ottawa's COVID-19 rate was 33.8 cases per 100,000, and the positivity rate is 2.0 per cent.

The threshold to move into the red zone is a weekly incidence rate of 40 cases per 100,000 people and a positivity rate greater than 2.5 per cent.

Etches says the Ontario government typically looks at the data on Tuesday, before announcing on Friday whether a region will change zones.

Last call could be 2 a.m. on patios set up on city of Ottawa property this summer.

The transportation committee will vote Wednesday on a staff recommendation to close streets for expanded patio use this spring and summer. The program would allow patios on city property to stay open until 2 a.m.

Currently, some patios must close at 11 p.m., while others are permitted to stay open for an additional three hours.

Coun. Jeff Leiper and Mathieu Fleury have said they're opposed to the expanded patio hours this summer.

In a letter to constituents, Leiper said he objects to the single recommendation to provide blanket authorization across the city to keep patios open until 2 a.m.

"I don't consider that this is appropriate through much of Kitchissippi where these patios and seating tend to be in very close proximity to residents, whether zoned residential or some variant of traditional mainstreet."

HOUSING IN THE CITY OF OTTAWA

Housing and homelessness will be the focus of a joint meeting of the finance and economic development committee and the community and protective services committee on Tuesday.

The committees will receive an update on Housing Services Long Range Financial Plan and the 10-year housing and homelessness workplan.

The 10-year housing and homelessness workplan outlines a goal to create between 5,700-8,500 affordable housing options targeted to both low to moderate income households. The plan also strives to eliminate unsheltered homelessness and eliminate chronic homelessness.

The committees will also discuss a motion from Coun. Fleury and Catherine McKenney to end the city's use of Tabor Apartments on St. Denis Street and launch a proper procurement process to house the 24 families living there.

LIGHT RAIL TRANSIT CONSTRUCTION

Ottawa's finance and economic development committee will receive an update Tuesday on construction of the Stage 2 Confederation Line and Trillium Line extensions.

Work is underway to expand the Confederation Line to Tenth Line Road in the east, Moodie Drive in the west and to Algonquin College. The Trillium Line will be expanded into Riverside South, with a spur to the Ottawa International Airport.

In the fall, the city said construction was well underway.

EVENTS HAPPENING IN OTTAWA THIS WEEK

Monday

March break in Quebec (all week)

RRSP contribution deadline for 2020 tax year.

Ottawa Senators host the Calgary Flames. 7 p.m. on TSN 5 and TSN 1200

Tuesday

Special joint meeting of finance and economic development committee and community and protective services committee. 9 a.m. (Meeting available on the City of Ottawa's YouTube channel)

Ottawa's finance and economic development committee meets. (Meeting available on the City of Ottawa's YouTube channel)

Ottawa Senators at Montreal Canadiens. 7 p.m. on TSN 5 and TSN 1200.

Wednesday

Ottawa's transportation committee meets at 9:30 a.m. (Meeting available on the City of Ottawa's YouTube channel)

Thursday

Ottawa's agriculture and rural affairs committee meets. 10 a.m. (Meeting available on the City of Ottawa's YouTube channel)

Ottawa Senators visit the Calgary Flames. 9 p.m. on TSN 5 and TSN 1200