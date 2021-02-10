The Ottawa BlackJacks basketball team has named a University of Ottawa Hall of Famer as their new assistant coach.

Fabienne Perrin-Blizzard becomes the only woman to currently coach professional sports in Ottawa.

“It is an honour to join our local professional basketball team,” Perrin-Blizzard said in a news release. “I am thankful to take my career to the next level and be a part of a club that will inspire the next generation. I am looking forward to being reunited with the rest of the coaching staff on the sidelines at TD Place.”

Perrin-Blizzard graduated from the University of Ottawa with a Bachelor of Computer Science in 1995 and a Bachelor of Social Science in 1992. She served as assistant coach of the Gee-Gees from 1994-1998, and moved to the head coaching role for the 1998-99 campaign. In 2004, she furthered her education and earned a Project Management Masters Certificate from Carleton University, the team said.

In 2018, she joined the staff of the Cadette Women’s National U15-16 team as an assistant, winning silver at the FIBA Americas tournament. As a head coach for Ontario U15 and U17 provincial teams, she brought her teams to three national titles, in 2015, 2017 and 2018. She also co-founded the Capital Courts Academy basketball training centre.

“I am very excited to start working with Fabienne. She understands what it takes to build a winning team, having won many titles and awards as a player and as a coach. She will bring something unique and a different perspective to the BlackJacks organization and will have a crucial role in the success of our team on and off the court,” said head coach Charles Dubé-Brais.

The Ottawa BlackJacks are the first expansion team of the Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL). The CEBL is currently planning for its 2021 season.