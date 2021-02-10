Fabienne Perrin-Blizzard becomes the only woman to currently coach professional sports in Ottawa after being named assistant coach for the Ottawa BlackJacks. (Image courtesy of the Ottawa BlackJacks)

The Ottawa BlackJacks basketball team has named a University of Ottawa Hall of Famer as their new assistant coach.

Fabienne Perrin-Blizzard becomes the only woman to currently coach professional sports in Ottawa.

“It is an honour to join our local professional basketball team,” Perrin-Blizzard said in a news release. “I am thankful to take my career to the next level and be a part of a club that will inspire the next generation. I am looking forward to being reunited with the rest of the coaching staff on the sidelines at TD Place.”

Perrin-Blizzard graduated from the University of Ottawa with a Bachelor of Computer Science in 1995 and a Bachelor of Social Science in 1992. She served as assistant coach of the Gee-Gees from 1994-1998, and moved to the head coaching role for the 1998-99 campaign. In 2004, she furthered her education and earned a Project Management Masters Certificate from Carleton University, the team said.

In 2018, she joined the staff of the Cadette Women’s National U15-16 team as an assistant, winning silver at the FIBA Americas tournament. As a head coach for Ontario U15 and U17 provincial teams, she brought her teams to three national titles, in 2015, 2017 and 2018. She also co-founded the Capital Courts Academy basketball training centre.

“I am very excited to start working with Fabienne. She understands what it takes to build a winning team, having won many titles and awards as a player and as a coach. She will bring something unique and a different perspective to the BlackJacks organization and will have a crucial role in the success of our team on and off the court,” said head coach Charles Dubé-Brais.

The Ottawa BlackJacks are the first expansion team of the Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL). The CEBL is currently planning for its 2021 season. 