Ottawa blanketed in snow overnight, more on the way

Ottawa residents woke up to a blanket of snow Thursday morning, with authorities warning of slow going on the roads.

Environment Canada says 15 cm of snow had fallen in Ottawa as of 6 a.m. A snowfall warning ended around 8:30 a.m., but the weather agency is still calling for another 2 to 4 cm to come later today.

School buses are cancelled in the region. OC Transpo warned of slow going on public transit Thursday morning, with "city-wide delays" expected. Environment Canada warned of sudden reduced visibility due to blowing snow, and reminded people to adjust their driving accordingly.

The Ottawa airport departures page listed nearly 20 cancelled flights on Thursday, many of them to Toronto. A handful of flights were cancelled Wednesday night as well as the storm hit southern Ontario.

A daytime winter parking ban is due to come into effect at 10 a.m. Thursday to allow city crews to clear the snow. It's scheduled to end at 7 p.m.

Colder temperatures to stay until the weekend

The high temperature on Thursday is -10 C. The low will drop to -22 C overnight.

On Friday, expect a 30 per cent chance of flurries in the morning and a high of -10 C.

Saturday will see a mix of sun and cloud with a 60 per cent chance of flurries and a high of -10 C.

Expect things to warm up on Sunday, with a high of -2 C. There is also a 60 per cent chance of flurries that day.

