Ottawa board of health calls for three-dose passport discussion

The Ottawa Board of Health held its monthly meeting Monday night, Dr. Vera Etches giving a update on the Covid-19 situation in the capital.

In an effort to increase vaccination rates, the board passed a motion asking Etches to talk to provincial officials about requiring third doses for vaccine passports.

Chair Keith Egli says we need to have an open dialogue with the province where every option is on the table to ensure life can get back to normal.

“Nobody wants to close businesses again, nobody wants to close schools again, people want to see their families. So it’s about having that discussion and trying to figure our what is the best way forward,” Egli said. “We want to make progress, we want it to be sustainable.”

“What is clear is we need to think about all the levers to increase the protection in our population,” Etches added. “That third dose means your risk of hospitalizion has dropped by 90 per cent compared to two, which is 70 per cent.”

Premier Doug Ford last week said the proivince would not move to establishing three-dose proof of vaccination requirements.

Etches said there are still many people who have not been infected by the Omicron variant, so precautions are still required.

“We need to remain flexible and I would be comfortable with saying it’s plateauing right now, I’d like to see some more ongoing evidence of decline before I can say for sure what happened with this wave.

Etches expressing cautions optimism that the city is seeing a slow decline in transmission of the virus after reaching a peak earlier in January, the best way out continuing to be vaccinations.

"Overall we are looking for a way to move through this wave,” Etches said. “We are trying to take a comprehensive look at what we can do at this point to be cautious and increase vaccination.”

One week after schools opened to in-person learning and one week before the province is set to ease some Covid restrictions only 59 per cent of those eligible have had their third dose. Dr. Etches says keeping the wave going down is up to us.