Ottawa Board of Trade launches Post Promise campaign for businesses to pledge COVID safety

Ottawa businesses are being encouraged to post their commitment to the safety of employees and customers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Ottawa Board of Trade launched the "Post Promise" campaign on Wednesday.

The Post Promise encourages businesses to post on their door and websites their commitment to creating safe environments as the COVID-19 pandemic continues in Ottawa and across Canada. Posters and decals will be provided for free once owners promise to do their best to protect others through a very brief web questionnaire.

"When people see the Post Promise logo, they can have confidence that a business is doing what it can to help prevent the spread of COVID-19," said the Board of Trade in a statement.

"When you see the #POSTPromise logo you'll know that the business owner has done everything they can to protect the business, to protect employees, and to protect visitors." @mcroc @Ottawa_Tourism#Ottawa businesses make the @post_promise today! Learn more https://t.co/vQhMP7oY4B pic.twitter.com/OlLReOqBss

Ottawa Board of Trade President Sueling Ching says this is not a certification or approval from a regulatory body.

"This is about a promise. What we’ve seen during this pandemic is that business owners are showing employees that they are working hard to protect them, but also they are fighting to save their businesses," said Ching. "We know small to medium sized enterprises are the economic backbone of our economy. When they fall down, we all do. So, consumer confidence is incredibly important."