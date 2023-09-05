Ottawa boils under September heatwave

The start of school usually means the start of crisp, fall weather, but not this year. People across the city are dealing with a heatwave expected to last most of the week.

Owen O'Shea with Roof Boss Roofing has been a roofer for more than 10 years. Tuesday was one of the hottest days he's had to endure.

"You got to do what you got to do, you know, get the job done," says O'Shea. "I feel like in the past few years it's been getting hotter and hotter gradually."

With temperatures that feel close to 40 degrees Celsius, roofing on a day like this is one of the hardest jobs out there.

"The material gets extremely hot in the hands so often we'll be wearing gloves. If you touch metal be wearing gloves for sure," said O'Shea.

It was so hot that several Gatineau schools were closed Tuesday, but in Ottawa it was business as usual with kids in the classroom.

And while classes were in session, some parents found ways to enjoy the heatwave.

"First day of school, my wife and I are off work today and it's a gorgeous day," says beachgoer Todd Byers. "August was not great at all, so we're taking advantage of the nice weather today."

"It's been cold all of August so it's nice to have some nice hot weather. Even if it's the end of summer," says beachgoer David Teixeira.

At Britannia Beach, people were savouring what might be the last of the summer weather.

"Just enjoying my day. Because it's gonna be cold soon. So I'm definitely enjoying what we have left of the summer," Adds another beachgoer.

And for Byers, no amount of heat could keep him indoors.

"Never. Not us," says Byers. "The hotter the better."

City pools have already been shut down, and even though splash pads remain open, many of them were empty today due to the extreme heat and most kids being in school.