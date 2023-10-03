Ottawa breaks 132-year-old temperature record

The temperature in Ottawa has surpassed a more than century-old heat record, and more record-breaking warmth is in the forecast.

A temperature of 30.6 C was recorded at the Ottawa Airport at 4 p.m., surpassing the 2005 airport record of 26.2 C, and the all time record high for this date of 29.4 C, set at the Central Experimental Farm in 1891.

Another heat record could be broken tomorrow.

Wednesday's high of 30 C will feel closer to 35.. The previous record for highest temperature at the Ottawa Airport on Oct. 4 was 27.7 C set in 2005.

The first part of the week will be filled with sunshine before cloudy conditions move in.

More seasonal temperatures are expected for the rest of the week.

Thursday: cloudy and 23 C.

Friday: cloudy and 20 C.

Saturday: 14 C with a chance of showers.

Cooler weather is coming

Despite breaking records, time marches on and winter is coming.

Trudy Kidd with Environment Canada tells CTV News Ottawa that there will be a big swing in the temperature very soon.

"We're going to see a huge drastic change between the weather now, and the weather for the coming Thanksgiving weekend," said Kidd, "Right now we’re enjoying sunshine, warm temperatures, but by Saturday, it will be a huge wake-up call; it will feel crisp and cool, and wet."

But that's then. This is now, and right now, people are taking advantage.

"We often did this in the summertime," said Lyn Galloway, kayaking at Nicolls Island in Manotick. "With the weather being the way it is, we took advantage."

After all, summer was hit and miss, with a lot of storms.

"It's nice to have a warm fall after not much of a summer," said Rob, who was out boating on Tuesday. "it was wet and chilly and cool all summer."

--With files from CTV News Ottawa's Peter Szperling.