Ottawa breaks another COVID-19 case count record with 370 cases Sunday

Ottawa Public Health says 370 more people in Ottawa have tested positive for COVID-19, surpassing Saturday's one-day case count record of 325.

According to OPH's COVID-19 dashboard, there have been 19,725 total laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the city since March 11, 2020.

No new deaths were reported on Sunday. The pandemic death toll stands at 475 residents of Ottawa.

OPH also reported 159 newly resolved cases of COVID-19 on Sunday. The active case count now exceeds 2,400.

The number of COVID-19 patients in Ottawa hospitals continues to climb, exceeding 80 for the first time since the pandemic began. A third of all COVID-19 patients in Ottawa are in intensive care.

This is the third day in a row that Ottawa has set a daily case count record. There were 242 cases reported on Friday and 325 on Saturday. This is also the fourth record high so far this month, after April 3's report of 240 new cases.

Ontario reported a record-high 4,456 new cases of COVID-19 province-wide, along with 21 new deaths and 2,617 newly resolved cases.

Medical Officer of Health Dr. Vera Etches again posted to Twitter to urge people to stay home.

"I am urging everyone to stay home. If you must go out for essential purposes wear a mask and keep 2M distance. We must lower the curve together," she wrote.

OTTAWA'S KEY COVID-19 STATISTICS

Ottawa entered Ontario's COVID-19 stay-at-home order at 12:01 a.m. April 8.

Ottawa Public Health data:

COVID-19 cases per 100,000 (April 3-9): 163.1

Positivity rate in Ottawa: 9.2 per cent (April 2-8)

Reproduction number: 1.20 (seven day average)

Reproduction values greater than 1 indicate the virus is spreading and each case infects more than one contact. If it is less than 1, it means spread is slowing.

VACCINES IN OTTAWA

As of April 9:

Dose 1 administered: 167,822

Dose 2 administered: 27,395

Total doses received: 223,150

The city received 25,740 new doses of the Pfizer vaccine, 11,800 doses of the Moderna vaccine, and 11,200 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine during the week of April 4.

Ottawa Public Health reports 157,037 Ottawa residents have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, accounting for 15 per cent of the population.

VARIANTS OF CONCERN

Ottawa Public Health data*:

Total B.1.1.7 (UK variant) cases: 23

Total B.1.351 (South Africa variant) cases: 6

Total P.1 (Brazil variant) cases: 0

Total variants of concern/mutation cases: 1,842

Deaths linked to variants/mutations: 7

*OPH notes that that VOC and mutation trends must be treated with caution due to the varying time required to complete VOC testing and/or genomic analysis following the initial positive test for SARS-CoV-2. Test results may be completed in batches and data corrections or updates can result in changes to case counts that may differ from past reports.

HOSPITALIZATIONS IN OTTAWA

Ottawa Public Health reports 81 people are currently in Ottawa-area hospitals with COVID-19 related illnesses.

That's up from 73 people in hospital on Saturday.

Twenty-six people are in the intensive care unit.

Of the people in hospital, three are in their 20s (one is in the ICU), five are in their 30s (one is in the ICU), four are in their 40s (one is in the ICU), 18 are in their 50s (six are in the ICU), 21 are in their 60s (nine are in the ICU), 18 are in their 70s (seven are in the ICU), nine are in their 80s (one is in the ICU), and three are 90 or older.

ACTIVE CASES OF COVID-19 IN OTTAWA

The number of active cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa continues to climb.

There are 2,411 active cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Saturday, up from 2,200 active cases on Saturday.

159 more Ottawa residents have recovered after testing positive for COVID-19. Ottawa Public Health reports 16,839 resolved cases of COVID-19 in the capital.

The number of active cases is the number of total cases of COVID-19 minus the numbers of resolved cases and deaths. A case is considered resolved 14 days after known symptom onset or positive test result.

COVID-19 CASES IN OTTAWA BY AGE CATEGORY

0-9 years old: 39 new cases (1,530 total cases)

10-19 years-old: 46 new cases (2,515 total cases)

20-29 years-old: 90 new cases (4,417 total cases)

30-39 years-old: 68 new cases (2,902 total cases)

40-49 years-old: 52 new cases (2,565 total cases)

50-59 years-old: 39 new cases (2,343 total cases)

60-69-years-old: 24 new cases (1,403 total cases)

70-79 years-old: 12 new cases (814 total cases)

80-89 years-old: Zero new case (750 total cases)

90+ years old: Zero new cases (483 total cases)

Unknown: Zero new cases (3 cases total)

COVID-19 TESTING IN OTTAWA

The next update from the Ottawa COVID-19 Testing Taskforce will be released on Monday, April 12.

The Ottawa COVID-19 Testing Taskforce says 3,459 swabs were processed at assessment centres in Ottawa on April 8.

A total of 5,989 lab tests were performed in Ottawa on Thursday.

The average turnaround from the time the swab is taken at an Ottawa assessment centre to the result is 29 hours.

The Ontario government says 56,378 COVID-19 tests were completed across the province on Saturday.

CASES OF COVID-19 AROUND THE REGION

Eastern Ontario Health Unit: 53 cases

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health: 11 cases

Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington Public Health: 23 cases

Leeds, Grenville & Lanark District Health Unit: 22 cases

Renfrew County and District Health Unit: 2 cases

Outaouais (Gatineau and western Quebec): 59 cases

INSTITUTIONAL OUTBREAKS

Ottawa Public Health is reporting COVID-19 outbreaks at 36 institutions in Ottawa, including long-term care homes, retirement homes, daycares, hospitals and schools.

An outbreak at the University of Ottawa Heart Institute that was first declared on March 16 has ended. The outbreak affected five patients and four staff. One patient died.

Outbreaks at St. Isidor Elementary School and Louis Riel high school have ended.

New outbreaks were declared at a supported independent living home, a group home, and four elementary schools.

There are 15 active community outbreaks: Eight outbreaks are linked to restaurants, two outbreaks are linked to construction workplaces, one outbreak is linked to a private social event, one outbreak is linked to sports & recreation, one is linked to a health workplace, one is linked to a services workplace, and one is linked to a retail workplace.

The schools and childcare spaces currently experiencing outbreaks are:

Centrepointe Home Daycare (March 26) St. Leonard Elementary School (March 30) Connaught Public School (April 2) Sacred Heart High School (April 3) Centre Educatif La Clementine (April 6) Sawmill Creek Elementary School (April 6) École élémentaire catholique De La Decouverte (April 7) St. Dominic elementary school (April 7) Adrienne Clarkson Elementary School (April 8) École élémentaire catholique St. Guillaume (April 8) École élémentaire publique Michaëlle Jean (April 8) École secondaire catholique Beatrice-Desloges (April 8) John McCrae Secondary School (April 8) Blossom Park Public School (April 9) NEW École élémentaire catholique George-Étienne Cartier (April 9) NEW Mary Honeywell Elementary School (April 9) NEW Glen Ogilvie Public School (April 10) NEW

The long-term care homes, retirement homes, hospitals, and other spaces currently experiencing outbreaks are:

The Ottawa Hospital Civic Campus (Feb. 19) University of Ottawa Heart Institute (March 12) St. Vincent Hospital (March 15) University of Ottawa Heart Institute (March 21) Supported Independent Living (March 23) Longfields Manor (March 24) St. Vincent Hospital - 4N (March 26) St. Vincent Hospital - 5N (March 26) Sisters of Charity (March 28) Hillel Lodge (March 30) Group Home A-11533 (March 31) Queensway Carleton Hospital (April 2) Group Home A-11965 (April 3) William E. Hay Centre (April 3) Park Place (April 4) Viva Barrhaven Retirement Community (April 5) General Campus Warehouse (April 6) Supported Independent Living home (April 9) NEW Group Home (April 10) NEW

A single laboratory-confirmed case of COVID-19 in a resident or staff member of a long-term care home, retirement home or shelter triggers an outbreak response, according to Ottawa Public Health. In childcare settings, two children or staff or household member cases of laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 within a 14-day period where at least one case could have reasonably acquired their infection in the childcare establishment is considered an outbreak in a childcare establishment.

Under provincial guidelines, a COVID-19 outbreak in a school is defined as two or more lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in students and/or staff in a school with an epidemiological link, within a 14-day period, where at least one case could have reasonably acquired their infection in the school (including transportation and before or after school care).

Two staff or patient cases of laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 within a specified hospital unit within a 14-day period where both cases could have reasonably acquired their infection in hospital is considered an outbreak in a public hospital.