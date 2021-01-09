Ottawa Public Health is reporting 234 more people in Ottawa have tested positive for COVID-19, setting a new daily case count record just one day after reporting a record 210 new cases in the city.

The new cases also bring Ottawa's number of known active cases to more than 1,000 for the first time. OPH is reporting 1,104 active cases of COVID-19 in the city.

Saturday's provincial report includes 3,443 new cases of COVID-19 across Ontario and 40 new deaths. Ontario health officials reported 179 new cases in Ottawa.

Case figures have differed between Ontario's report at 10:30 a.m. and Ottawa Public Health's report at 12:30 p.m. Ottawa Public Health says it uses a different database system than the Ontario provincial COVID-19 dashboards, which pull data at different times of day about Ottawa residents testing positive for COVID-19.

Ottawa Public Health's COVID-19 dashboard now shows 11,194 total lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the city since the pandemic began.

TESTING

Ontario health officials say 72,900 COVID-19 tests were completed across Ontario on Friday and 61,228 tests remain under investigation.

The Ottawa COVID-19 Testing Taskforce does not provide updates on weekends. On Friday, the taskforce said local labs performed 6,219 COVID-19 tests on Jan. 7 and 1,472 swabs were taken at local assessment centres.

Ottawa's positivity rate for the week of Jan. 1 to Jan. 7, 2021 was 4.7 per cent.

The next update from the Ottawa COVID-19 Testing Taskforce will be released Monday, Jan. 11.

COVID-19 CASES AROUND THE REGION

Eastern Ontario Health Unit: 42 cases

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health: 2 cases

Kingston, Frontenac and Lennox & Addington Public Health: 2 cases

Leeds, Grenville & Lanark District Health Unit: 3 cases

Renfrew County and District Health Unit: 9 cases

Outaouais region: 51 new cases

This is a breaking news story. CTV News will have the latest as it becomes available.