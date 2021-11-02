Ottawa brother and sister win $1 million lottery prize

A brother and sister from Ottawa are now one million dollars richer after an Encore win on their Lottario ticket.

John and Veronica Butler play the lottery regularly. Their $1 Encore on their ticket for the Sept. 4 draw turned into a $1 million prize.

“I went to the store to check our ticket and came home to tell Veronica we won!” John said in an OLG press release. “We are excited and overjoyed!”

The siblings say they'll use the money to save for retirement and work on home repairs.

The pair bought their ticket at Southbank News Plus on Bank Street.

Orléans man wins $100,000

An Orléans man also won a recent Encore prize in October, OLG said.

Michael Lester won $100,000 on his Lotto Max ticket from Oct. 22, which was purchased at a Quickie on Watters Road.

"After these last two years, it’s nice to see something positive," Lester says.

He plans to invest in his retirement and save some for travel.