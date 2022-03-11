Ottawa businesses hurt by protest convoy can apply for $10,000

To say some downtown businesses struggled during the weeks-long convoy protest is an understatement. But starting on Tuesday, they can apply for up to $10,000 to offset their losses.

Mona Fortier, MP for Ottawa-Vanier and president of the Treasury Board, says the application portal launches March 15. The government had previously announced a $20-million investment to help businesses hurt by the convoy.

Justyna Borowska took ownership of Wedel Touch of Europe in the ByWard Market right in the middle of the pandemic. But she never thought she would have to deal with a three-week blockade.

“I was behind with the sales 80 per cent, 90 per cent,” Borowska said. “All the streets around were blocked. And the news was saying don’t come to the city if you don’t need too. So I did suffer a lot.”

Borowska says she was losing thousands of dollars every week during the protest.

“I cook fresh food daily,” Borowska said. “So our buffet, all the homemade cakes, all the stock, I lost thousands of dollars. Because I want to provide freshly made meals every day, but of course no one was here.”

Fortier says small businesses have shown incredible resilience throughout the pandemic, but especially during the three weeks that anti-vaccine mandate protesters occupied the city's core.

She says the occupation forced many small businesses in downtown Ottawa to close or cut back their hours, which led to big revenue losses.

Owner of Salslove’s Meat Market John Diener says anything helps.

“You know, the $10,000 will certainly come in handy,” Diener said. “On the days when we were open we were down about 75 per cent. So it was pretty bad.”

They, too, were forced to close their doors because of the truckers.

“We weren’t seeing anybody here,” Diener said. “We actually shut down a few of the days because there was absolutely no reason to believe we would have anybody down here.”

Fortier says businesses in Gatineau, Que., across the river from Ottawa, will also be eligible for government assistance if they suffered losses during the protest.

The funding will help with lost sales and other added costs due to the protest, such as hiring security or lost inventory that had to be thrown out.

Back at Wedel Touch of Europe, Borowska is glad she has the option to apply for financial help, but says it wont pay off all of her debts.

“Everything is helping but it’s not even going to cover the basic bills and the rent,” Borowska said. “I’m behind with the rent and so are many other business around me. So it will be a big struggle.”

- With files from the Canadian Press