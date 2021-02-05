Ottawa businesses are hoping to score a financial touchdown on Super Bowl Sunday despite the COVID-19 lockdown measures preventing large gatherings.

The Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers will battle it out for the Super Bowl on Sunday in Tampa Bay, and health officials are worried parties could turn into super-spreader events.

At Willy's Pizza in Barrhaven, Super Bowl Sunday is one of the busiest days of the year.

Owner Hussein Elahmar says that in years past, the pre-game dinner rush yields nearly 100 pizzas, in three hours.

"This year might be a little bit different," says Elahmar. "But we're staffed and ready and we hope that things can go as normal as it is."

Even the specials seem to reflect the fact that parties are not allowed and have been catered to household-only packages.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford says while there is no bigger football fan than himself, people need to celebrate while staying at home.

"Hey guys and gals," Ford said in a video posted to his Twitter account Thursday. "I know everyone is excited for the Super Bowl ... but folks please do me a favour just stay at home stick with your family."

Ford did, however, urge people to support local businesses by ordering takeout.

Ontario's chief medical officer of health Dr. David Williams is also urging people planning to watch the game on Sunday to celebrate at home and watch with friends virtually.

In Florida, home of Super Bowl LV, city staff are taking extra precautions to limit the spread of COVID-19.

Tampa Mayor Jane Castor says the city has handed out more masks than there are residents. At Raymond James Stadium, more precautions have been put in place ahead of Sunday's game.

The stadium, which can normally hold more than 65,000 fans, is expecting only 25,000 for the NFL Championship game. However, to fill the gaps in the seats there will be 30,000 cardboard cutouts as well.

Protocols will be stiff, masks must be worn and for the first time, tickets will be electronic and concessions will be cashless only.

Canadian superstar The Weeknd is promising a spectacle for the half-time show despite the challenges.

For the first time ever, the concert will not be on the field. At a press conference, The Weeknd said it was for the safety of the players and the workers.

The stage was built within the stadium, off to the side, and the field will be used during the half-time show, but it was not revealed for what.

In Ottawa, indoor gatherings are prohibited with members outside your household. If you plan to haul the TV into the garage or maybe the backyard, you're allowed a maximum of five people, including members of your household.

You can watch Super Bowl LV on CTV Sunday, with pregame coverage beginning at 6 p.m.