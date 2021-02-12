Fifty-two days after Ottawa and eastern Ontario moved into lockdown, restaurants, non-essential businesses and gyms will be allowed to reopen for in-person services on Tuesday.

The Ontario government announced Ottawa and eastern Ontario will move into the "Orange-Restrict" zone of Ontario's COVID-19 response framework when the stay-at-home order ends on Feb. 16.

In the "Orange-Restrict" level, restaurants can open for in-person dining, but last call is at 9 p.m. and capacity restrictions limit the number of people sitting at a table to four people. Businesses can also open for in-person shopping, and gyms will be allowed to open with restrictions.

The limits on gatherings will also change, with a maximum of 10 people permitted indoors at private residences and 25 people outdoors.

Ottawa's medical officer of health says despite COVID-19 transmission being low enough to allow businesses to reopen, we must continue to follow COVID-19 public health protocols to stop the spread of the virus.

"My advice doesn’t change: we must continue with our routine behaviours that we know keep COVID-19 transmission low: wear a mask, limit close contact to the people you live with, stay two metres apart from others, stay home when you’re sick except to get tested and practice proper hand hygiene," said Dr. Vera Etches in a statement on Thursday.

"Next week, we will see more businesses opening. I ask you to continue to be patient when visiting businesses in person and be respectful of the public health guidelines in place."

On Dec. 26, Ontario imposed a lockdown on Ontario to limit the spread of COVID-19. Non-essential businesses were required to close, except for online and curbside delivery. Restaurants could only offer takeout and delivery.

The Ontario government says even when the stay-at-home order ends, staying home is still the best way to protect yourself and others. You are advised to:

stay home as much as possible

avoid social gatherings

limit close contacts to your household

work from home if possible, and allow your employees to work from home if they can

avoid travel except for essential reasons

Here is a look at the restrictions for the "Orange-Restrict" level in Ottawa and Eastern Ontario

Gathering limits

Gathering limits for select organized public events and social gatherings (e.g., private gatherings at home, in parks, etc., barbeques):

10 people indoors

25 people outdoors

Gathering limit for organized public events and social gatherings:

50 people indoors

100 people outdoors

Gathering limits for religious services, rites or ceremonies, including weddings and funerals:

30 per cent capacity indoors

100 people outdoors

Restaurants, bars, and food & drink establishments

Capacity limit of 50 patrons seated indoors

Outdoor dining, takeout, drive through and delivery permitted

Establishments must be closed from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Liquor sold or served only between 9 a.m. and 9 p.m.

No consumption of liquor permitted between 10 p.m. and 9 a.m.

Require contact information for all seated patrons

Face coverings required except when eating or drinking only

Night clubs only permitted to operate as restaurant or bar

Sports and gyms

Maximum of 50 people total in indoor areas with weight and exercise machines and all indoor classes

Each indoor fitness or exercise class can only have a maximum of 10 people and must take place in a separate room

100 people in outdoor classes, however each outdoor fitness or exercise class can only have a maximum of 25 people

No spectators permitted, however each person under 18 may be accompanied by one parent or guardian

Team or individual sports must be modified to avoid physical contact: 50 people per league

Patrons may only be in the facility for 90 minutes except if engaged in a sport

Require screening of patrons, including spectators

Face coverings required except when exercising or playing sports

Retail

Screening for patrons is required

Stores must have passing screening for patrons (for example, posting signs outside the store front about not entering if you have COVID-19 symptoms)

Fitting rooms must be limited to non-adjacent stalls

Line-ups and patrons congregating outside venues managed by venue; two metres distance and face coverings required

Limit volume to be low enough that a normal conservation is possible

Personal Care Services

Oxygen bars, steam rooms, saunas, bath houses and other adult venues, closed

Sensory deprivation pods closed (some exceptions)

Services requiring removal of face coverings prohibited

Require contact information from all patrons

Screening of patrons is required, in accordance with instructions issued by the Office of the Chief Medical Officer of Health

A safety plan is required to be prepared and made available upon request

Casinos, Bingo Halls and Gaming Establishments

Maximum of 50 people per facility permitted, where physical distancing can be maintained

Liquor sold or served only between 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

No consumption of liquor between 10 p.m. and 9 a.m.

Require screening of patrons

Require contact information from all patrons

Safety plan available upon request

Cinemas

Capacity limits per venue of 50 people indoors and 100 outdoors

Face coverings required except when eating or drinking only

Liquor sold or served only between 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

No consumption of liquor between 10 p.m. and 9 a.m.

Require contact information from patrons

Screening of patrons is required

Drive-in cinemas permitted to operate, subject to restrictions

Meeting and Event Spaces

Capacity limit for the venue of 50 people indoors and 100 people outdoors

Limits for weddings, funeral and religious services of 30 per cent capacity of the room indoors and 100 people outdoors

Establishments must be closed from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Liquor sold or served only between 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

No consumption of liquor between 10 p.m. and 9 a.m.

Limit of 4 people may be seated together

Require screening of patrons

Require contact information for all seated patrons

Limit volume of music (e.g., to be no louder than the volume of a normal conversation)

Booking multiple rooms for the same event not permitted

Performing Arts Facilities