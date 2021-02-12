Fifty-two days after Ottawa and eastern Ontario moved into lockdown, restaurants, non-essential businesses and gyms will be allowed to reopen for in-person services on Tuesday.
The Ontario government announced Ottawa and eastern Ontario will move into the "Orange-Restrict" zone of Ontario's COVID-19 response framework when the stay-at-home order ends on Feb. 16.
In the "Orange-Restrict" level, restaurants can open for in-person dining, but last call is at 9 p.m. and capacity restrictions limit the number of people sitting at a table to four people. Businesses can also open for in-person shopping, and gyms will be allowed to open with restrictions.
The limits on gatherings will also change, with a maximum of 10 people permitted indoors at private residences and 25 people outdoors.
Ottawa's medical officer of health says despite COVID-19 transmission being low enough to allow businesses to reopen, we must continue to follow COVID-19 public health protocols to stop the spread of the virus.
"My advice doesn’t change: we must continue with our routine behaviours that we know keep COVID-19 transmission low: wear a mask, limit close contact to the people you live with, stay two metres apart from others, stay home when you’re sick except to get tested and practice proper hand hygiene," said Dr. Vera Etches in a statement on Thursday.
"Next week, we will see more businesses opening. I ask you to continue to be patient when visiting businesses in person and be respectful of the public health guidelines in place."
On Dec. 26, Ontario imposed a lockdown on Ontario to limit the spread of COVID-19. Non-essential businesses were required to close, except for online and curbside delivery. Restaurants could only offer takeout and delivery.
The Ontario government says even when the stay-at-home order ends, staying home is still the best way to protect yourself and others. You are advised to:
- stay home as much as possible
- avoid social gatherings
- limit close contacts to your household
- work from home if possible, and allow your employees to work from home if they can
- avoid travel except for essential reasons
Here is a look at the restrictions for the "Orange-Restrict" level in Ottawa and Eastern Ontario
Gathering limits
Gathering limits for select organized public events and social gatherings (e.g., private gatherings at home, in parks, etc., barbeques):
- 10 people indoors
- 25 people outdoors
Gathering limit for organized public events and social gatherings:
- 50 people indoors
- 100 people outdoors
Gathering limits for religious services, rites or ceremonies, including weddings and funerals:
- 30 per cent capacity indoors
- 100 people outdoors
Restaurants, bars, and food & drink establishments
- Capacity limit of 50 patrons seated indoors
- Outdoor dining, takeout, drive through and delivery permitted
- Establishments must be closed from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.
- Liquor sold or served only between 9 a.m. and 9 p.m.
- No consumption of liquor permitted between 10 p.m. and 9 a.m.
- Require contact information for all seated patrons
- Face coverings required except when eating or drinking only
- Night clubs only permitted to operate as restaurant or bar
Sports and gyms
- Maximum of 50 people total in indoor areas with weight and exercise machines and all indoor classes
- Each indoor fitness or exercise class can only have a maximum of 10 people and must take place in a separate room
- 100 people in outdoor classes, however each outdoor fitness or exercise class can only have a maximum of 25 people
- No spectators permitted, however each person under 18 may be accompanied by one parent or guardian
- Team or individual sports must be modified to avoid physical contact: 50 people per league
- Patrons may only be in the facility for 90 minutes except if engaged in a sport
- Require screening of patrons, including spectators
- Face coverings required except when exercising or playing sports
Retail
- Screening for patrons is required
- Stores must have passing screening for patrons (for example, posting signs outside the store front about not entering if you have COVID-19 symptoms)
- Fitting rooms must be limited to non-adjacent stalls
- Line-ups and patrons congregating outside venues managed by venue; two metres distance and face coverings required
- Limit volume to be low enough that a normal conservation is possible
Personal Care Services
- Oxygen bars, steam rooms, saunas, bath houses and other adult venues, closed
- Sensory deprivation pods closed (some exceptions)
- Services requiring removal of face coverings prohibited
- Require contact information from all patrons
- Screening of patrons is required, in accordance with instructions issued by the Office of the Chief Medical Officer of Health
- A safety plan is required to be prepared and made available upon request
Casinos, Bingo Halls and Gaming Establishments
- Maximum of 50 people per facility permitted, where physical distancing can be maintained
- Liquor sold or served only between 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- No consumption of liquor between 10 p.m. and 9 a.m.
- Require screening of patrons
- Require contact information from all patrons
- Safety plan available upon request
Cinemas
- Capacity limits per venue of 50 people indoors and 100 outdoors
- Face coverings required except when eating or drinking only
- Liquor sold or served only between 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- No consumption of liquor between 10 p.m. and 9 a.m.
- Require contact information from patrons
- Screening of patrons is required
- Drive-in cinemas permitted to operate, subject to restrictions
Meeting and Event Spaces
- Capacity limit for the venue of 50 people indoors and 100 people outdoors
- Limits for weddings, funeral and religious services of 30 per cent capacity of the room indoors and 100 people outdoors
- Establishments must be closed from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.
- Liquor sold or served only between 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- No consumption of liquor between 10 p.m. and 9 a.m.
- Limit of 4 people may be seated together
- Require screening of patrons
- Require contact information for all seated patrons
- Limit volume of music (e.g., to be no louder than the volume of a normal conversation)
- Booking multiple rooms for the same event not permitted
Performing Arts Facilities
- Capacity limits per venue of 50 spectators indoors or 100 spectators outdoors
- Liquor sold or served only between 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- No consumption of liquor between 10 p.m. and 9 a.m.
- Require screening of patrons
- Require contact information from all patrons
- Singers and players of wind or brass instruments must be separated from spectators by plexiglass or some other impermeable barrier
- Rehearsal or performing a recorded or broadcasted event permitted
- Performers and employees must maintain 2 metres physical distance except for purposes of the performance
- Drive-in performances permitted