Ottawa Bylaw issues 1,531 tickets worth $450 for illegally parking in accessible parking spots this year
Ottawa Bylaw Services is reminding drivers not to park in accessible parking spaces if you don't have a permit.
Bylaw Services says officers have issued 1,531 tickets for drivers parking in accessible parking spots without a permit since the start of the year. That works out to an average of seven parking tickets a day since Jan. 1.
The fine for parking in an accessible parking space without a permit is $450.
"Please be courteous and find alternate parking arrangements to leave these parking spots to those who require them," Bylaw Services said in a statement.
