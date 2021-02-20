Ottawa Bylaw officers issued 108 charges for illegal gatherings and non-essential businesses opening in Ottawa during the 52 day COVID-19 lockdown.

The Ontario government moved Ottawa and all of Ontario into lockdown on Dec. 26 in a bid to stop the spread of COVID-19. The restrictions included all non-essential businesses remaining closed and no gatherings with people outside your own household.

The lockdown and stay-at-home order ended on Feb. 16, and Ottawa moved to the "orange-restrict" zone in Ontario's COVID-19 provincial framework for opening during the pandemic.

In a statement to CTV News Ottawa, Ottawa Bylaw and Regulatory Services says officers issued 108 charges between Dec. 26 and Feb. 15 for contraventions of Provincial Orders.

"This includes 19 charges issued to businesses and 89 charges issued to individuals, for a range of offences including open non-essential businesses, individuals attending open non-essential businesses and social gatherings," said Roger Chapman, Ottawa Bylaw Director.

The fine for violating Provincial Orders is $880.

Chapman says Ottawa Bylaw also issued tickets to 25 individuals and one business for violating Ottawa's Temporary Mandatory Mask Bylaw (TMMA) during the lockdown.

The fine is $240 for individuals caught not wearing a mask, while a business faces a fine of $480 for violating Ottawa's mask bylaw.

ILLEGAL FAMILY DAY WEEKEND GATHERINGS

Ottawa Bylaw officers were kept busy over the Family Day long weekend.

Chapman says three charges were issued for illegal social gatherings during the weekend of Feb. 12 to 15.

One person was also charged under Ottawa's Temporary Mandatory Mask Bylaw (TMMA) for failing to wear a mask while attending an indoor enclosed space.

Over the New Year's Eve weekend, Ottawa Bylaw issued tickets worth $880 for social gatherings at seven private residences. Three non-essential businesses open between Dec. 31 and Jan. 4 received $880 tickets.