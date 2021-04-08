Ottawa Bylaw issues six tickets for illegal gatherings over Easter weekend

Ottawa Bylaw officers were unexpected guests at private parties in Ottawa over the Easter long weekend, issuing charges for six illegal gatherings during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Officers also issued warnings for illegal soccer and basketball games, and a gathering at a city park over the holiday weekend.

Ottawa moved into the Red-Control zone between March 19 and April 2, which included social gathering limits of five people indoors and 25 people outdoors. On April 3, Ontario moved Ottawa and all of Ontario into a shutdown, which included a maximum of five people allowed to gather outdoors and prohibits indoor social gatherings.

Ottawa Bylaw and Regulatory Services (BLRS) enforces both the Provincial Orders and Ottawa's Temporary Mandatory Mask Bylaw (TMMB).

"Between April 1 and April 5, BLRS issued seven warnings and 13 charges for contraventions of Provincial Orders," said Roger Chapman, Ottawa Bylaw and Regulatory Services Director.

"In addition, seven warnings and six charges were issued under the Temporary Mandatory Mask Bylaw."

Chapman says 10 different businesses were fined for a range of offences including operating beyond the opening hours, not adhering to public health guidelines, and open non-essential businesses.

According to the list of charges provided to CTV News Ottawa, bylaw officers issued a charge for violating Provincial Orders on April 1 for an indoor gathering with more than five people. One charge was issued on April 2 for an indoor gathering with more than five people.

On Saturday, April 3, bylaw officers issued charges for violating Provincial Orders for illegal gatherings at four residences.

On Saturday, officers issued a verbal warning for a group of kids playing soccer at a Glebe Avenue park and a social gathering at a skate park on Constellation Drive. On Sunday, officers issued another verbal warning for people playing basketball at a park on Elm Street.

Ottawa Bylaw and Regulatory Services provided CTV News Ottawa the list of charges issued for violating Provincial Orders and the Temporary Mandatory Mask Bylaw:

Thursday, April 1

Charges related to Provincial Orders

15 Crestway Dr. – Movati Fitness – Over maximum capacity

1017 Wellington St. W. – The Third Sports Bar – Serving alcohol after 9 p.m.

1 Donald St. – Rideau Sports Club – Fail to comply with 7.0.2 Order – allowing doubles tennis

Private residence – Indoor gathering more than 5 people

Charges related to TMMB

1405 Blair Towers Pl. – Costco – Fail to wear mask

Friday, April 2

Charges related to Provincial Order

1020 St. Laurent Blvd – Double 7 Bar and Grill – Ottawa Bylaw says the infraction date took place last weekend, from witness statement from AGCO

Private residence – Indoor gathering more than 5 people

Charges related to TMMB

120 Clarence St. – Vapanada – Fail to display mask requirement signage

Saturday, April 3

Charges related to Provincial Order:

80 Jamie Ave. – 613 Lift Ltd – Gym operating contrary to Provincial Order

1113 Cobden Ave. – Blessed Barber – Barber Shop operating contrary to Provincial Order.

1113 Cobden Ave. – Blessed Barber – Obstructing an Officer from carrying their duties

Private residence – Indoor gathering

Private residence – Indoor gathering

Private residence – Indoor gathering

Private residence – Private gathering

Charges related to TMMB:

80 Jamie Ave. – 613 Lift Ltd – Fail to wear mask within enclosed public place

1113 Cobden Ave. – Blessed Barber – Fail to wear mask within enclosed public place

Monday, April 5

Charges related to TMMB: