Ottawa cancels April Break in-person day camps due to COVID restrictions

The city of Ottawa is cancelling all in-person day camps next week due to the COVID-19 restrictions.

With Ontario set to implement a stay-at-home order starting Thursday, the city says all in-person April Break day camps originally scheduled from April 12 to 16 have been cancelled.

Registrants for the in-person day camps will be contacted directly about cancellations and refunds.

The city will be offering virtual camp sessions for April 12 to 16. For more information, visit ottawa.ca/virtualprograms.

All city of Ottawa recreation and cultural facilities are closed to the public during the COVID-19 shutdown, including recreation complexes, community centres, arenas, swimming pools, theatres, museums and art galleries.

Outdoor refrigerated rinks will also close, including the Rink of Dreams at Ottawa City Hall, Lansdowne Skating Court, Jim Tubman Chevrolet Rink and Ben Franklin Place.