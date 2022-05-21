Ottawa Catholic elementary school damaged by storm
CTV News Ottawa Digital Multi-Skilled Journalist
Josh Pringle
An Ottawa Catholic elementary school in Nepean suffered severe damage during Saturday's major storm.
St. Monica School on Merivale Road has damage to the roof following the storm.
Photos from CTV News Ottawa's Peter Szperling show the roof of the one-floor school shifted off the building, a giant tree in front of the school and debris scattered across the property.
The Ottawa Catholic School Board says the school will move to virtual learning on Tuesday while the damage is assessed. An email has been sent to families with more details.
The board continues to assess all of the schools for damage after the storm moved through the city on Saturday afternoon, leaving a trail of damaged buildings, downed trees and broken hydro lines.
