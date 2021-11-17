Ottawa Catholic elementary school ordered closed for two days due to COVID-19
An Ottawa Catholic elementary school dealing with a COVID-19 outbreak will be closed on Thursday and Friday.
In a statement on Twitter, Holy Family School says Ottawa Public Health has determined the school must be closed for two days.
"OPH will be onsite at school from 12 noon on Friday until 4:30 on Friday for COVID testing," said Holy Family School.
A COVID-19 outbreak was declared at Holy Family Elementary School on Nov. 7. According to the Ottawa Public Health dashboard, five students at the school have tested positive for COVID-19.
Holy Family School is located on Owl Drive in the Hunt Club East – Western Community.
IMPORTANT NEWS HOLY FAMILY SCHOOL WILL BE CLOSED ON NOVEMBER 18 AND NOVEMBER 19 Ottawa Public Health has determined that Holy Family School is closed on November 18 and November 19. OPH will be onsite at school from 12 noon on Friday until 4:30 pm on Friday for covid testing.— Holy Family School (@HolyFamilyOCSB) November 18, 2021
