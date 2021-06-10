Ottawa Catholic School Board ending formal instruction for all classes three days early

The Ottawa Catholic School Board is ending the school year a few days early, to give students a chance to return books, computers and other supplies to schools and say goodbye to their teachers.

The final day of instruction was originally scheduled for Thursday, June 24.

In a letter to parents, the board says formal instruction for all classes in Kindergarten to Grade 12 will now end on June 21.

An Ottawa Catholic School Board spokesperson tells CTV News Ottawa that schools will arrange times on June 22, 23 and 24 for students to retrieve personal items from their school and/or return supplies.

"During this time, staff will be at the school and will follow all Ottawa Public Health guidelines to allow students to be in the school at scheduled times for year-end retrieval and return of items," said the board.

"Unfortunately, parents and guardians will not be permitted to enter our schools but will be asked to wait outside for their children."

Students have been out of school since the beginning of the Spring Break in April.

The Ottawa Catholic School Board is also planning to hold virtual graduation ceremonies for schools.

Graduating students will be allowed to visit the school for a photo wearing their cap and gown and receive their diploma.