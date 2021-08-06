Ottawa celebrates Canada women's soccer gold medal at Tokyo Olympics

It was a golden morning for Canada.

Ottawa's Vanessa Gilles and Team Canada won gold in women's soccer at the Summer Games in Tokyo, defeating Sweden in penalty kicks.

"It was really beautiful to watch, really beautiful," said Christine Shaikin.

The Ottawa resident caught most of the action but with the extra time and penalty kicks, she had to head to work afraid she would miss the outcome.

"I was freaking out," Shaikin said, making a stop at a coffee shop nearby. "I didn’t have to do cardio, my heart was beating so fast."

A kind stranger sitting one table away came to the rescue.

"(I) grabbed a quick coffee, was sitting here watching, started screaming and yelling watching on my phone," said Tom Lipeins.

"And I said bring that over here, we gotta watch it together," said Shaikin. "And both of us were screaming and yelling."

"The Canadian goalie (Stephanie Labbe), she was just outstanding, they were all outstanding. What a game," added Lipiens.

This is Canada’s first gold medal in women’s soccer at the Summer Games and for many watching here at home, there was a sense of pride for the team’s performance at the Summer Games.

Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson also sending his congrats to the women’s team on Twitter moments after the winning goal in Tokyo.

While the win continues to sink-in for Gilles, her former soccer coach at Louis Riel High School wasn't surprised.

"This is her ultimate goal and i saw it live and it’s a very special feeling,” said Joé Fournier. "As a teacher, as a coach, you want your students to succeed."

The Summer Games comes to a close on Sunday. For Shaikin, it is moments like Friday’s win that hits differently, especially after a year and a half of lockdowns and limited social gatherings.

"We’re watching this to the very end, it’s such a priceless special moment,” said Shaikin.