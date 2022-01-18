Ottawa child care providers can pick up rapid tests at Canadian Tire Centre
Some child care providers in Ottawa will need to head to Kanata to pick up rapid antigen tests provided by the provincial government.
The province is providing two rapid antigen tests each for students and staff in schools, as well as children and staff in child care settings.
The city is helping with distributing the tests to licensed child care programs in Ottawa that aren’t located in schools, staff said in a memo on Monday. The tests are to be used for daycare staff and children who have symptoms.
A temporary distribution centre is operating at the Canadian Tire Centre on Tuesday and Wednesday this week. Eligible child care providers can attend by appointment only.
The city has set up an online booking system for appointments.
The province is distributing tests for elementary school students and staff this week. Tests for secondary students have yet to be distributed.
