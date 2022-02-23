Ottawa city council approves free LRT service, free parking in downtown lots

The city of Ottawa is offering free LRT service and free parking in city lots in an effort to give people easier access to downtown.

City council passed two motions approving the measures on Wednesday. They are among a slate of motions to help with downtown Ottawa’s economic recovery following the "Freedom Convoy" occupation.

The city had previously approved free service on 15 bus routes serving downtown, as well as Para Transpo trips to and from Rideau-Vanier and Somerset wards until 30 days after the City’s State of Emergency is lifted.

In a unanimous decision Wednesday, council approved offering free service on the O-Train Line 1 starting Friday and lasting until 30 days after the city's state of emergency ends. Council heard Wednesday that the state of emergency would remain in effect until the federal and provincial emergency orders end.

Offering free service on the LRT is estimated to cost $1.052 million, to be covered by transit reserves. These costs would be included in the city's request for compensation from upper levels of government to help pay for costs associated with the occupation.

In addition, council approved a plan to offer free parking between Feb. 25 and March 31 at six city-owned parking lots in the downtown and ByWard Market areas to help encourage people to drive downtown and visit businesses.

The lots affected are located at 210 Gloucester St., 234-250 Slater St., 422 Slater St., 70 Clarence St., 142 Clarence St., and 110 Laurier Ave. W.

The city estimates a loss of $380,000 in parking revenues, to be covered by reserve funds should it result in a net loss at year's end.

The motion initially requested free parking at all on-street spaces in the downtown core and the ByWard Market, but was amended following debate that focused on the larger cost of $755,000 and the potential environmental impacts. Some councillors in the affected wards were also concerned that there may be confusion surrounding parking time limits, which would remain in effect, potentially leading to people being ticketed while assuming they have free, unlimited parking.

The amended motion passed by a vote of 16 to 7.