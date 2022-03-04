Ottawa city council to meet in-person for first time in two years
Ottawa councillors will meet in-person for the first time in more than two years later this month.
“It is anticipated that the March 23rd city council meeting will accommodate in-person participation from Members of Council from Andrew S. Haydon Hall,” a notice from the city clerk’s office said.
Councillors have been meeting on Zoom throughout the pandemic began, with Mayor Jim Watson chairing the meetings from council chambers. They will still have the option to participate virtually when in-person meetings resume.
Late last year, city officials had been looking at moving to hybrid council meetings in January. That was delayed by the Omicron wave of COVID-19.
The next council meeting had been scheduled for next Wednesday, March 9, but it has been rescheduled to March 23.
Council typically meets only once in March.
Ontario lifted most of its COVID-19 restrictions earlier this week, and medical officer of health Dr. Kieran Moore suggested on Thursday that mask mandates may be lifted by the end of March.
For the first time ever, for some. �� https://t.co/Ny1ucrS7N1— Catherine Kitts (@catherinekitts) March 4, 2022
