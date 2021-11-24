Ottawa clue stumps Jeopardy! contestants
If you caught 'Jeopardy!' Tuesday night, you probably knew the correct response to the final clue.
The Final Jeopardy category was world capitals, and the two players remaining were given a clue that likely had Ottawa fans shouting at their TVs.
The clue, as read by host Ken Jennings: “An annual event called Winterlude includes skating on the Rideau Canal, a UNESCO World Heritage Site in this city.”
At this point, most Ottawa viewers, including CTV’s Patricia Boal, were probably screaming the correct response.
But both contestants were stumped. The first, Genesis Whitlock, said Paris. Then five-time champion Amy Schneider said Amsterdam.
Even Jennings, the record-holder for the longest Jeopardy! winning streak, had a possible slip-up.
In response to the ‘Paris’ guess, he said, “No, the name is French, but it’s not Paris.”
The origin of Ottawa’s name is not French. It comes from the Algonquin word ‘Adawe,’ which means ‘to trade.’
However, it's possible Jennings was referring to the name 'Rideau Canal,' rather than Ottawa itself.
