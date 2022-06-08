Ottawa Comiccon returns this fall

Dust off your costumes and get your Sharpies ready for autographs because Ottawa Comiccon is coming back to the capital this fall.

The EY Centre is where fantasy will meet reality from Sept. 9 to 11.

“This is a big deal that we’re coming back after three years,” Jason Rockman, Ottawa Comiccon spokesperson, told CTV News Ottawa.

Rockman says the event last took place in May of 2019.

“It’s a celebration of pop culture,” he explained, “It’s a place where you can really have a lot of fun with people who are into the same things that you’re into and maybe you’ll discover a couple of things that you’re not into.”

As in previous years, there will be celebrity guest panels. The lineup, from “every field imaginable,” was announced at a virtual press conference Wednesday.

According to the press release:

“The 9th edition will host voice actors Maurice LaMarche and Rob Paulsen (Pinky & The Brain, Animaniacs, Futurama, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles) Denise Crosby (Star Trek: The Next Generation, Trekkies, The Walking Dead) Tomer Capone (The Boys, When Heroes Fly) Cary Elwes (The Princess Bride, Stranger Things, Robin Hood: Men in Tights, Saw) and king of the octagon and Marvel nemesis, Georges St-Pierre (UFC two-division champion, Captain America: The Winter Soldier, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier). More stars will be revealed throughout the summer.”

Tickets are available at https://ottawacomiccon.com/

Free for kids 12 and under on Friday and Sunday, and only $6 on Saturday (free all days for “minis” under 6).

Youth special (13 to 21 years old): $13.58 on Friday ($20 at the door).

General admission: $25 (Friday), $39 (Saturday), and $29 (Sunday).

3-day pass: $69

VIP passes: $229 (3 days) or $95 (VIP Friday) $159 (VIP Saturday) $99 (VIP Sunday)